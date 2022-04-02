Chief Executive Officer of Glee Luxury Hair and Skincare, Happiness Adebayo popularly known as Mummy Glee has welcomed an actor and producer, Jide Awobona to her skincare brand, Glee Skincare. Awobona would be the brand’s first male ambassador, to join many female influencers who are already on the bill of the top notch skincare brand.

Both the company and their newest ambassador expressed optimism and excitement of working together on their different Instagram pages.

Mummy Glee announced, “Meet the newest member of the family. Let’s welcome our first male ambassador @jideawobona to the Glee Skincare family.”

To which Awonona replied “ Thank you for having me.”

Jide Awobona kicked off his career in acting in the year 2003 with Last Honour, a Wale Adenuga TV Series. His role as Sam in the famous Funke Akindele TV Series ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ brought him to the limelight.

Jide Awobona has starred in several movies, TV Series, and Soap Operas and they include, Eku Meji, Igbinmo, Ransom, Edun Ara, and lots more high-rated films which include; This Life, Binta & Friends, Face To Face and more.

Happiness Adebayo started Glee Luxury Hair and Skincare over seven years ago during her university days and has since blossomed into one of the biggest in Nigeria, indeed Africa.