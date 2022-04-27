By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor & Nkiruka Nnorom

MTN Nigeria yesterday made a bold step towards accelerating the convergence of technology innovation and the media, with the institution of a certificate programme in the Pan-Atlantic University, PAU.

The programme, MTN Media Innovation Programme, MIP, which will be a six-month, fully funded fellowship course for Nigerian media practitioners, will be run by the School of Media and Communication, SMC faculty of the university.

The certificate course, open to media practitioners across the spectrum, including print, electronic, online platforms and social media content creators, is designed to support the sustainable development of the nation’s changing media scene.

The course will give participants a greater understanding of Nigeria’s technology sector as well as establishing the nexus between media and technology.

Fellows will also have access to professional resources and mentorship from the SMC faculty.

Unveiling the programme at the University, an excited MTN Nigeria CEO, Karl Toriola said: “We are driven by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected world and are driving accelerated growth by leading digital solutions for Nigeria’s progress.

“Against this backdrop, the media landscape continues changing at remarkable speeds, boosted by new technologies. Thus, it is only fitting that we support developments in the Nigerian media space with our infrastructure and enable capacity building initiatives to enable innovation in media practice.

“It’s a delight to partner with Pan-Atlantic University, which, through its expertise, have contributed to the professional development of the media industry, not only in Nigeria but across Africa”.

Also, Vice Chancellor, Pan-Atlantic University, Prof Enase Okonedo, said: “The School of Media and Communication was established to train professionals who will uphold the highest intellectual, ethical and professional values that promote creativity, critical knowledge, social responsibility and spirit of enterprise.

“The MTN Media Innovation Programme could not have come at a better time for Nigerian media practitioners to imbibe these pertinent values” she added.