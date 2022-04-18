By Jimitota Onoyume

One month after kidnapped female corps member from Delta state, Miss Faith Onoriode still with her kidnappers in Kaduna state.

Warri: Mother of a Corp member, Miss Faith Onoriode, kidnapped since March 21st this year on the Abuja – Kaduna road around Regania

Community , has appealed to the National Youth Service Corps , NYSC and the federal government to help secure her release.

The mother Mrs Roseline Onoriode who spoke to the Vanguard lamented the kidnap, saying they had reported the sad development to the authorities of the NYSC in Jigawa state.

She said the daughter was on her way from Delta state to resume for the batch A NYSC camp in Jigawa state where she was posted to.



Continuing, the mother said the kidnappers demanded payment of fourty million ransom when they contacted the family.

“She is a call member batch A, that was posted to NYSC Jigawa orientation camp. She boarded a vehicle from Sala’s Global Motor’s Effunrun Warri to Kano, from Kano to Jigawa NYSC orientation camp. She was kidnapped along Abuja Kaduna Road at Regania community some few kilometers to Kaduna state, on the 21st March, 2022. “

“The incident was reported at the NYSC head quarters Abuja and also NYSC Jigawa and even reported at the state command police head quarter at Kaduna but nothing has been done for her release. The family tried to negotiate with the kidnappers, the ransom they are calling is 40 million naira for her release. “

“She has been with them for over one month two days with the kidnappers. NYSC has not even done anything to release my daughter, not even a call from them. Please NYSC and federal government I am soliciting for your assistance for her release. I am the mother of the kidnapped girl am begging the federal government to help me for the release of my daughter.”

” I am a poor widow please help me. Please please I am begging with the name of God for my daughter release and Nigerian please help me”.

The mother said the family last spoke to the daughter last week Monday, adding that she was begging to be released.

“She said she had an injury on her leg . Government should please help my daughter. I am crying to all that can help”, she said.

The daughter , Faith Onoriode read Biology/Microbiology at the Delta state Polytechnic, Otefe, Oghara and was on her way to resume at the NYSC camp in Jigawa when she was taken hostage.

The call up letter for the NYSC the family made available to the Vanguard among other information reads thus : Call up number : NYSC/DPO/2022/099882. Batch A, 2022. State of deployment, Jigawa.