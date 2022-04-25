BY DAMILOLA OGUNSAKIN

A lady, identified as Miracle Olawale Olatunde, made history as she emerged the overall best graduating student at the just concluded 14th combined Special Convocation of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.



With a CGPA of 4.90/5.00, Miracle Olawale Olatunde was honoured with a cheque of N50,000.

Via a post on LinkedIn, Miracle revealed that her mother, Mrs Bose Ayangunna, single-handedly sponsored her education as her father wrote her mum to terminate her pregnancy