Mino Raiola

Football agent Mino Raiola has died at the age of 54 following an illness.

The Italian, who counts Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Manchester City transfer target Erling Haaland among his clients, had for months been struggling with illness. Raiola earlier in the week was forced to deny premature reports of his death, but on Saturday his family confirmed his passing.

A statement confirming his passing on Twitter read: “In infinite sorrow we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent there ever was. Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realized it.

” Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will forever be missed.

“Mino’s mission of making football a better place for players will continue with the same passion. We thank everybody for the huge amount of support received during these difficult times and ask for respect to the privacy of family and friends in this moment of grief.”

Raiola, an Italian-born Dutchman, was one of football’s most powerful agents. Beyond Pogba and Haaland, his other clients included Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Mario Balotelli.

Source: Manchester Evening News