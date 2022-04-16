By Dapo Akinrefon

A group, Progressive Lawyers for Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday, raised an alarm over the alleged recruitment of mercenaries against the Vice President sequel to his declaration to run for the office of the President in 2023.

The group’s Convener, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, in a statement said that the attack was aimed at de-marketing the Vice President.

He said that all efforts were being made to malign Osinbajo while alleging that about six different characters were said to have been sent to Ogun State Ikenne, his home town for the onslaught.

This he said was to get the requisite information from his kindreds that could allegedly discredit him and also recruit his kinsmen against him in his state all in an effort to malign him.

Ajulo said: “But it is a pity that they are doing this to someone who has warned all his supporters not to attack or abuse anybody.

“So in days to come do not be surprised to see more of their fabricated lies and contrived false allegations, but the question you need to ask yourself is why all these now.

“We know them, there’s nothing hidden under the sun, but as lawyers, the due process will be followed to ask for redress and ensure the perpetrators are dragged before the court.”

He however said that the identities of the perpetrators would soon be made known.

“Since the Vice President’s declaration to run for the office of the President in 2023 on April 1 people have narrowed down the presidential race in the APC to Osinbajo and Tinubu.

“People also believe that his coming in may polarise the votes of the southwest delegates between him and Tinubu thereby putting the region in a disadvantageous position.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Prof Yemi Osinbajo are leaders in all ramifications and South West is their base, but don’t let us miss this point the state is that of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and not South West.

“What matters most, is that the best candidate, the most experienced emerges as the candidate of the party.

“This is not only that he is the most experienced aspirant today; politically he is the most experienced. Then when you talk of his intellectual prowess, he is there,” he stated.