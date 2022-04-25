BY DAMILOLA OGUNSAKIN

Amid pouring tributes for the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, a palace staff has caught the attention of Nigerians.

Morenikeji Lasisi, alias Baba Kekere of Oyo Kingdom, is said to be the oldest palace servant.

In a viral video, Baba Kekere confirmed he is more than 100 and has witnessed the reign of three different monarchs of the Oyo Kingdom.

According to a post by a Facebook user, Oyedokun Ayodele Oluwasemilore, Baba Kekere’s duty is to run errands for Alaafin.



Lasisi served Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Adeniran Adeyemi II (Oba Adeyemi III’s father) between 1945 and 1956; his successor Oba Gbadegesin Ladigbolu II between 1956 and 1968, and Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III between 1970 and 2022.