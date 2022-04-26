To those who know Classy Jester, the nomenclature comes across as dashing as the talent itself. Formally known as Olawuyi Toheeb Olatunde, Class Jester is a burgeoning social media comedian and content creator in Nigeria.

The young comic act is another story of from grass to grace, finding stardom through the gift bestowed on him. Since his entrant into the entertainment industry in the country, Classy Jester has not ceased to wow the teeming lovers of online entertainment consumers with his distinctive comedy style.



The undergraduate student of statistics at the Ladoke Akintola University, popularly known as LAUTECH in Ogbomosho, Oyo State, recently shared how he kick started his journey as a comedian.

“I started making skits in 2016 with a friend of mine, it was hard putting it together but we give glory to God we don’t look like what we’ve been through. If I had been copying someone else, I will be second best and fams of comedy will often go for the authentic. Where will that leave me? I would have by now become a failed comedian. So being unique and original keep me in the game”, Classy Jester stated.

The entertainment space in Nigeria has witnessed the influx of online comedians, most especially after the COVID-19-induced lock down. But the funny man stated that originality is the key to sustained relevance in the business.

“The Nigerian showbiz industry has lots of content creators and there is a legion of social media comedians to content with. So anyone who wants to survive in the art of comedy must create a niche. That is why I do soliloquy skits which is very unique amongst others”, Class Jester noted.

Classy Jester recognizes that his natural talent to make people laugh in the midst of despair will remain with him as a lifetime craft.

“I have a natural talent for humour. When you nurture talents it stays with you all your life. Whatever I may choose to do in future after I have completed my education, showbiz will be part of it and I will continue to make people happy,” pointed out Class Jester.