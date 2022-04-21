Medorf Exr Solutions, has been awarded as the 2021 Most Reliable Property Company of the Year among other real estate companies nominated during the Lagos-Ikeja City Award which was held on March 4, 2022 in Lagos.

The event which was with pomp and pageantry featured the presentation of the award to Dayo Afariogun, the Managing Director of the Company.

Mr. Afariogun expressed his appreciation to the organizers of the award and thanked everyone who voted for the company for the distinguished award.

He said that the award would further propel the company to improve its services to various clients in a bid to enhance its performance for the benefit of other stakeholders in the real estate industry.

He said: ”We are humbled and proud to be recognised as the Most Reliable Property Company in Nigeria in 2021. This award is the evidence of our hard work and commitment to ensuring customer satisfaction and value creation in Nigeria’s real estate industry.

“I thank the Lagos-Ikeja City Award for appreciating practitioners who are providing credible answers and solutions and boosting investors’ confidence in Nigeria and the Diaspora.

“The award is to motivate Medorf Exr Solutions to do more in providing the highest level of comfort to residents and to make the homeownership process seamless and flexible for Nigerians.

“On behalf of Medorf Exr Solutions,, I would like to thank and congratulate everyone involved in this development, including the individual residential investors, as everyone has played a key role in contributing to this accomplishment. “

Speaking with the press after receiving the award, the elated Chief Executive Officer of Medorf Exr Solutions urged Nigerians to invest in real estate stating that it’s one of the best and easiest ways to make sustainable wealth anywhere in the world.

“Buying and owning real estate is satisfying and lucrative. Unlike stock and bond investors, prospective real estate owners can use leverage to buy a property by paying a portion of the total cost upfront, then paying off the balance, plus interest, over time.

“In terms of payment plan, Medorf Exr Solutions has easy and scalable payment options for clients and investors. Anyone who is considering having a comfortable home anywhere in Nigeria should visit our website medorfsolutions.com.”

Mr. Afariogun, who also gave a brief profile of the company said, “We are thrilled to be recognised as a market leader within the country’s real estate space.

“We really appreciate the feedback from the market, it shows that we are doing things right. For us, this is an opportunity to restate our commitment to meeting our customers’ needs in actions and processes, in line with Medorf Exr Solutions’ value proposition of going from being just a payer to being a partner to our customers as we look forward to the further progress planned for Medorf Exr Solutions where the future is very bright.”