By David Royal

The wife of Nollywood actor, producer and director, Yul Edochie has reacted to a post the husband made on his verified Instagram page on Wednesday announcing the birth of his son by Nollywood actress, Judy Austin, who he also confirmed as his second wife.



Vanguard reports that Yul Edochie who is married to May Edochie with 4 lovely kids welcomed a bouncing baby with his colleague turned baby mama, Judith Austin in 2021.

Announcing the birth of his son, Yul wrote: “It’s time for the world to meet my son.

“His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @JudyAustin and I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children.”

May Edochie who commented on the post minutes after wrote:

“May God judge you both.”

This has attracted comments from concerned followers who feel it could be a stunt of reality.

Meanwhile, going through May Edochie’s Instagram page, she had shared a cryptic post hours before Yul made public the birth of his son.

The post reads: “People reveal themselves through their actions. Life is a beautiful thing and there is so much to smile about…..joy will definitely come in the morning.”

