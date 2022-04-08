Victim

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A suspected ritualist, Bashiru Ajadi has been arrested by police operatives for allegedly killing and dismembering his girlfriend named Ashiata Salimon in Ajadi Arin village, in Ayedire local government area of Osun State after she paid a visit to the suspect.

Ashiata was delacred missing four weeks ago after she had visited Ajadi at his residence in the village via Oke-Osun.

However, some of the relatives suspected she was kidnapped by her lover and decided to report the incidents to Amotekun operatives in Iwo.

She was later found dead as her corpse was dismembered for alleged ritual purposes.

Confirming the incident, the Feild Commander of Osun Amotekun, Comrade Amitolu Shittu said the suspect fled when operatives went to his house with a view to inviting him for questioning.



“One of the sons of the victim and a friend to her mother reported the matter to us at Iwo community. Our men swung into action but before we get to the house of Ajadi he had fled. The matter was later reported to the police and the suspect was arrested at Laupon in Oyo State.

“Ajadi killed the woman and dismembered her corpse at Ajadi Arin Village, Oke-Osun, Osun State“, he said.

