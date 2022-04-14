By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The reported incident of the killing of a middle-aged man, Chukwuemeka Issac, a week before his wedding by unknown gunmen, has triggered fear among the citizens of the State.

The victim, who was killed around his shop at Chukwu Ofoke Street, Amikeaba, Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state, has left his would-be wife devastated and confused.

Investigations revealed that the victim owns a shop at the International Market, where he sold provisions.

The incident, according to the wife-to-be, Favour Chioma, happened at about 9 pm when they had closed their shop and were about to enter their vehicle. “Some boys accosted us. They first shot into the air, then ordered Nnaemeka to lie down, shot him three times and collected my phone and left.”

The victim, who is from Obeagu Enyibichiri Alike of Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, had planned to wed his heartthrob on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at St. Thomas Chapel, Pastoral Centre, Mile 50, Abakaliki, before his untimely demise.

Many are still bewildered because of the incident, as some believe that the incident could be cult-related.

“Unfortunately, the suspects that shot him collected the wife’s phone and didn’t collect that of the victim.”Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, who said the incident had been reported to the Kpirikpiri Divisional Police Station, added that the state Commissioner of Police, Garba Aliyu, has advised the victim’s family to come to the headquarters of the command to make useful statements that would enable the Police swing into action.

She said: “The matter was reported at Kpirikpiri Divisional Police. We want the case transferred to the headquarters. The Commissioner of Police wants the case properly investigated and the suspects arrested.

“The victim was taken to an undisclosed hospital, where he was confirmed dead.”

