A 28-year-old man Williams Oscar, has appeared at a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stabbing his co-tenant, David Johnson, with a broken bottle.

The defendant, a resident of Ishaku Road, Kaduna, is facing a charge of assault, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 2 at their residence.

Leo alleged that the defendant assaulted the complainant, Johnson by beating him up and stabbing him with a broken bottle on his shoulder and back.

ALSO READ: FG has approved 12 new private universities — Lai Mohammed

The prosecution alleged that the assault was as a result of an argument that ensued between the defendant and the complainant.

He told the court that the defendant had preciously threatened to deal with the complainant who was in the habit of disturbing his neighbour’s with loud music.

Leo said that the offence contravened Section 254 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State 2017.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until May 21 for mention.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria