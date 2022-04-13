.

…We’ll get Justice for her – Akeredolu’s wife assures

Dayo Johnson Akure

A housewife, Iyanu Ojo is lying critically ill at the Owo general hospital, in Ondo State, after her husband, Oluwaseun Ojo reportedly bathes her with hot water after a fracas.

The couple reportedly had a disagreement and after, the husband went to the kitchen and after boiling water, poured it on her.

An eyewitness account said that the husband after committing the crime left the house while the wife wriggled in pain, crying for help.

She was reportedly rushed to the general hospital in the town where she was treated and admitted.

The state police image maker, Funmi Odunlami said that the matter was not reported at the Owo Divisional Police station.

Reacting, to the ugly incident, the wife of the state governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has vowed to get justice for the victim.

Akeredolu, who described the incident as bestial and intolerable said it was a shameful act that could not be justified under any guise.

Speaking through the Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media and Archives in a statement, Debo Akinbami, said individuals who indulged in such heinous conduct under whatever pretext do not deserve to dwell among humans.

“The spate of spousal violence in the country is disturbing and regrettable. It is recurring and requires sterner actions.

“The narrative is both sad and sour. We cannot continue like this and just cannot afford inertia. Women should, at once, accept the fact that it is foolhardy to indulge abusive spouses to the detriment of one’s mental and physical health.

“Why die in an abusive marriage? Women should speak up against abuse and possibly walk out of deleterious relationships.”

Akeredolu who said the Ondo State Agency Against Gender-Based Violence is already involved in the handling of the case assured that justice will be served.

She added: “Let me restate it unequivocally that Ondo State will not be a haven to abusers, irrespective of who is involved. In this instance, the Ondo State Agency Against Gender-Based Violence (OSA- GBV) is already involved in the handling of the matter, and I can assure you that justice will surely be served.”

