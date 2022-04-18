By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A suspected armed robber, identified as Ibukun Olagoke, was arrested by operatives of the Osun Western Security Network, codenamed Amotekun while riding a stolen motorcycle in Iwo, Osun State The Field Commander of Osun Amotekun Corps, Amitolu Shittu, confirmed the arrest to newsmen, weekend, in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

He explained that the suspect had snatched a motorcycle at an area in Iwo on Tuesday, adding that the victim was able to identify the suspect and raised an alarm that led to the arrest.

Amitolu said: “The man was arrested after stealing a motorcycle at Agbowo area in Iwo, but unfortunately for him, the owner of the motorcycle saw him with his motorcycle and he called the attention of Amotekun at Iwo command to it and he was apprehended by our personnel.

“He confessed to perpetrating the act and this was not the first time of stealing a motorcycle and other things and sold it to one Dayo Bello, who is also in Iwo.”

“He will be handed over to the security agents for further investigation and prosecution”.

