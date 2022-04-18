Mabel Oboh: Celebrating an achiever's birthday

Mabel Oboh

By Precious Chukwudi

If you’ve heard of Mabel Oboh, it would be association with great things: Nollywood veteran, broadcast icon, philanthropy, PR and politics. And she excelled, and still excelling, in all.

However, when you meet her in person, you most certainly will do a double-take because two will hit you. Hard. The first is here delectable beauty.

The second is that her down-to-earth aura does not blend, in the average Nigeria’s philosophy, with her achievements.

But she has made her mark anywhere she worked and on any project she takes on. Amd her mantra is service. This is why this amazon is worth celebrating on her birthday, today, April 18 Easter Monday.

She is a pioneer independent TV programmes, movies and soaps producer. Mabel Oboh singlehandedly up a charity to cater for sick Nollywood stars, and have been instrumental the growth of many Nigerian singers.

And, amidst the do-or-die philosophy that guides the Nigerian political space, she contested the Edo governorship election on a campaign built on issues and practical approach to solving the challenges bedevilling the state.

Mabel Oboh would always say “the day we(Nigeria women) realise our strength, the men that have ruined this country will give way or be overrun politically”. It means she’s just warming up.

Happy birthday achiever, icon, mother and wife.