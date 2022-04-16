By Moses Nosike

Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, it is safe to assume that remote working is here to stay. The new normal workspace, wherever that might be, has prompted organisations to identify tech gadgets that allow staff to deal with their workload more effectively.

Logitech strives to empower people to do their work the best way they can, from wherever they are. Focused on innovation and quality, the company designs products and experiences that have a place in people’s everyday lives.

Head of Marketing at Logitech Sub-Saharan Africa, Theresa Relihan, says, “We understand that for many Nigerian companies, deploying remote work solutions at scale is new and can take time to perfect. Each of our products is designed with the customers in mind. We always focus on how people connect and interact in the digital world and ensure an efficient, unique and meaningful experience.”

Here are some tips, provided by Logitech, and supporting products that will drive efficiency regardless of the location.

According to her, remote working products like pebble M350 wireless mouse is designed to fit your style and is slim enough to take on the go Ultra-quiet experience for you and those around you. “Connect via Bluetooth® wireless technology or included USB receiver, 18-month battery life. Smooth pebble shape makes it nice to hold and easy to carry around and others.

“Long hours of remote work means that the products used to support your work-day should be productivity-efficient and deliver quality output,” concluded Relihan.