Senate President, Ahmad Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, constituted a 13-member Adhoc Committee to investigate oil theft and its impact on petroleum production and oil revenues.

The composition of the panel was announced on the floor at plenary.



Lawan named Senator Bassey Albert Akpan as Chairman of the Committee.



Members on the panel include Senators Yusuf Yusuf, Solomon Adeola, Kabiru Gaya, Mohammed Aliero, George Sekibo and Gabriel Suswam.



Others are Senators Kashim Shettima, Aliyu Abdullahi, Ali Ndume, Stella Oduah, Sani Musa and Ibrahim Gobir.



The adhoc committee was given one month to conclude work on investigations and report back to the chamber in plenary.