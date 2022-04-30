.

Chief Bola Tinubu, a Presidential Aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday said the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, would be immortalised.

Tinubu made the disclosure at the eight-day Fidau/interdenominational prayers held in honour of the late Oba Adeyemi at the palace arcade in Oyo.

He said that the late traditional ruler would be immortalised by establishing a Training and Skills Development Centre for Youths in his honour.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the late Oba Adeyemi died on April 22 at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti.

NAN reports that Tinubu arrived in Nigeria on Saturday morning from Saudi Arabia where he had gone to perform the lesser hajj, and travelled down Oyo to grace the occasion.

The presidential aspirant described the late Alaafin as an institution in Nigeria, saying that he was a father who accommodated people regardless of their political and religious affiliations.

“The late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, is an institution, not only in Yorubaland but in Nigeria.

“The traditional ruler will be immortalised with a monument called Training and Skills Development Center for the Youth,” he said.

The APC leader said that the late Alaafin didn’t take a side on any issue, but was concerned about the peace and stability of Nigeria, particularly the history of the Yoruba race.

Tinubu recalled a lengthy discussion he had with the traditional ruler before his demise where he encouraged the Yoruba race to always be involved in politics of development and progress of Nigeria.

The presidential aspirant said the late Alaafin hated no one and accommodated everyone, saying that he was kind and very generous.

According to him, Oba Adeyemi want the best for the Yorubas by ensuring that Yorubas were constitutionally recognised in Nigeria.

“We have a lengthy discussion before his demise, Baba said Yoruba race must not be behind and we should continue to be in politics of development, merit, honesty and progress for our country.

“He hated no one and associated with everybody. He is kind and generous. We shall miss him alot and his memory shall be forever.”

