Lagosians deserve better than they’re getting — Funso Doherty

Funso Doherty

By Clifford Ndujihe

A Lagos State governorship aspirant on the platform of African Democratic Congress, ADC, Mr. Funso Doherty, has called for a government that will meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

Speaking at a virtual conference tagged: “Reimagining Lagos: 2023 And Beyond” hosted by Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, on Thursday, the Insurance guru said the reason there is large scale voter apathy in Nigeria, especially Lagos is because many have lost faith in the integrity of the electoral process.

He, however, added that even though such an attitude has become somewhat entrenched, it cannot remain so for too long especially at a time the pervading socio-political and economic environment has become inhospitable.

The people, according to him, will have to rise up, “because as a general principle things can stay the same for years but when it is about to change it takes just a week or two.

“This is an idea whose time has come and nothing will stop it because people are fed up and are desirous of change and the message of change, the present crop of leaders seems to be the worst in decades and people are giving up so we are telling people to be hopeful.”

Mr. Doherty said that there is a need to take the message to the people and help them understand that they have the capacity to instigate change within the polity.

He added that with the developments within the mainstream political parties, Nigerians should take this opportunity to look elsewhere.

“We need to get the people to know that the power is in their hands and if they take it and run with it we will achieve this change. So if they run with it, then we will achieve our aim.

“People do not believe voting for the people will have any positive impacts on their lives, and it is not quite irrational because it is a national reaction.

“But 2023 provides an opportunity to change such narratives, first with the Electoral Act, a lot will change, technology will bring transparency and change.

“We need to step into the race and make the case for the people.

“There are a substantial number of people who do not vote in Lagos, of the six million registered voters only about a million step out to vote on election day.

“However, even within the one million are purchased votes, these people were lured to vote in a particular way through monetary inducement.

“We are reaching out to these people to bring them out and help them understand and appreciate the need for change and also stand against such practices.

“We will talk to market groups, religious groups, geographic groups and other groups to understand that it is in their own interest.”

The conference was hosted by the African Leadership Group, ALG, on the platform of their Nigerian Leadership Series as part of their knowledge development in leadership in Nigeria.

The ALG has been at the forefront of demands for good governance, accountability, equitable and judicious use of both human and natural resources and created to address the leadership dilemma on the African continent.