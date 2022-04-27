LAGOS—THE annual 2022 Synod of the Diocese of Lagos Methodist Church Nigeria will take place from Friday to Sunday, at the Wesley Church Araromi Circuit, 28/40 Beckley Street, Araromi area of Lagos, off Moloney Street, behind the defunct Nigeria Police Force headquarters, Lagos.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Archdiocese, Mr. Aramide Noibi, the Synod, with the theme: ‘Prepare for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ, is expected to start at 10am and will be declared open by Mr. F. B. Coker.

The Archbishop of Lagos Methodist Church Nigeria, Rev Isaac Olawuyi, is expected to preside over the three-day synod, to be duly assisted by the dynamic resourceful 2022 annual synod planning committee members.