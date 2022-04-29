L-R: Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Tayo Ayinde; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Hon. James Faleke and others during the presentation of Nomination and Expression of Interest forms to Governor Sanwo-Olu, at the APC secretariat in Abuja, on Friday, April 29, 2022.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday, picked up his Nomination and Expression of Interest forms for second term in office ahead of 2023 gubernatorial poll.

Sanwo-Olu collected the form to the admiration of his supporters and well wishers at the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Secretariat Abuja, accompanied by his Chief of Staff, CoS, Tayo Ayinde, among other aides.

The development signalled his interest to recontest the governorship office in 2023 after the Governance Advisory Council, GAC, the apex decision making body of APC in Lagos endorsed Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid.