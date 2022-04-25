File: Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

An Islamic group, Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has condemned the endorsement of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his second term bid, describing it as “unfair and provocative.”

This was in reaction to last week, widely reported endorsement of the incumbent Governor of the State, Sanwo-Olu, for a second term in office for the 2023 gubernatorial election by the Governance Advisory Council, GAC, an apex decision making organ of APC in Lagos.

The Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, expressed the group’s displeasure over the Governor’s second term endorsement in a statement he personally signed on Monday.

MURIC maintained that the endorsement was in violation of the long-standing unwritten rule on rotational governance between Muslims and Christians in Lagos State.

Akintola said the Christians have had their two terms and “it is the turn of Muslims to produce a governor by 2023.”

According to MURIC, “It is on record that ex-Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, a Christian, spent four years in office and another Christian, Babajide Sanwo-Olu was brought in ostensibly to complete the Christians’ two terms which expire by May 2023 when a Muslim, ceteris paribus, is expected to take over the reins of office.

“That is why Muslims in Lagos State regard the recent endorsement given to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to run for the Christians’ third term as unfair, unjust and provocative.

“It may not be known in official circles, but Lagos Muslims are grumbling and we have been under pressure for some time now to speak up.

“MURIC rejects exclusivism in matters of governance the unwritten laws should have been adhered to.

“Lagos Muslims are taxpayers and key stakeholders in issues affecting the welfare of Lagos citizens. We must, therefore, be consulted on matters of governance.

“We refuse to be blindfolded on the way to the polling booth. Neither shall we be satisfied just as voters, we must also be voted for. That is the essence of democracy. It must be participatory.

“The choice of candidates and leadership must not be lopsided in a democracy. Every segment of society must be consulted.”

However, the Spokesman of APC, in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, could not be reached for reaction as of press time.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the party in the state, Cornelius Ojelabi, had on Sunday inaugurated the APC technical committee for Badagry Division.

Speaking during the inaugural ceremony at the Sanwo-Olu Youth Center in Iyana – Isashi area of Ojo, Ojelabi said “having seen the caliber of people across the councils areas of Badagry Division, I am quite sure that this committee will fashion out workable strategies that will enable us win massively for our dear party.”

Continuing, he stressed the need to involve more women and youths in decision making saying that “we hold them in high esteem and it is our resolve that in all of our affairs, the women and youths will not just be carried along but will be made to hold key positions that will add more value to our system”.

He further urged the all political office holders to be magnanimous to contain other party members to enable them reap the dividends of democracy.

The inaugurated executives of the committee include: the chairman of Badagry Federal Constituency of the Badagry Division, Barrister, Sunday – Emmanuel Kappo, Sunday Nunayon, Secretary, Badagry Federal Constituency, Dr. Kunle Aribikolasi as Chairman and Prince Tayese Oyefolu as Secretary for Ojo Federal Constituency; Mr. Taiwo Ajayi as Chairman and Mr. Adeyanju Adeyemi as Secretary for Amuwo – Odofin Federal Constituency; Wahab Adigun as Chairman and Basira Osho as Secretary for Ajeromi – Ifelodun Federal Constituency respectively.

