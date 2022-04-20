By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The leadership of KOZ Intervention on has announced that it has concluded arrangements to roll out N100m as an intervention for all categories of people as a support for the ingenious Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Hon Kayode Oyin-Zubair is the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Community Intervention.

In a statement issued in Igbaja, Director General of KOZ Intervention Office, Olawale Gbadeyan,made available to Vanguard said “our founder is committed to providing all forms of support to the current administration in Kwara State owing to her pro-masses focus and even distribution of projects since assumption of office about three years ago.”

The statement added that,“We shall be providing a support of N100m for a period of time through artisans, traders and farmers. Those categories of people shall be our primary focus. We will consider other layers of the society as well.

“It no exaggeration that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has performed beyond the ordinary bar of excellence, we therefore deemed it a duty to provide support for him here and there.

“This Intervention will provide small grants for the petty traders, group loan for market women and support for farmers as an effort to create more wealth amongst our ever industrious people”.

Recall that, in 2021 Kayode Oyin-Zubair chaired a partnership between Kwara State Government and Aliko Dangote Foundation which saw to the disbursement of N160m to 16,000 vulnerable rural women across the 16 local government areas of the State.

According to the statement, founder of KOZ Intervention, Kayode Oyin-Zubair had during the unveiling of the intervention office in Igbaja, Ifelodun local government area of the State in November 2021 — an event chaired by His Royal Majesty, Orangun of Okeila and His Excellency Nigerian Ambassador to France as keynote speaker had said he would continue to provide support for the sitting Governor of the State as a payback for the platform he offered him to serve people at the grassroots.

It concluded that further details on the intervention fund wholly sponsored and coordinated by KOZ Intervention office will be out before the end of the week.