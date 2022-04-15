Kizz Daniel (R) and Emperor Geezy (L)

By Benjamin Njoku

After five years of their separation, Kizz Daniel and his former record label boss, Emperor Geezy recently resolved their differences to begin a new phase of their relationship. The singer and his ex-boss fell out after it was disclosed that despite being a hit-maker, he was placed on a paltry N30,000 salary.

Emperor Geezy, founder of G-Worldwide, denied the claim which was levelled against him in 2015. Kizz Daniel finally left the music label in 2017, but Geezy dragged him to court insisting that he must honour the contractual agreement he had with him. But all that is history now, as they have resolved their differences. In a video and pictures which emerged on social media, Kizz Daniel and Emperor Geezy have put their differences behind them as they are ready to strike a new deal.

The excited singer and his former boss were seen having a good time with his new song while preparation for his UK tour has also gathered media buzz. A reliable source revealed that “The narrative is that Kiss Daniel and Emperor Geezy have finally ended their feud in and out of court.

“In a music video on Instagram, Emperor Geezy was dancing to Kizz Daniel’s latest hit single, Oshe’.”

According to the source, the ambiance resonated with love, as their pictures shared on Instagram project that they are now at peace with each other. On IG, Kizz Daniel captioned the post of Emperor Geezy, “Peace, Love and Respect. At the end of it all, we just need to maintain peace and show love and respect to one another”.

While reacting to the post, a close associate of Kizz Daniel who pleaded anonymity said : “We have pictures of us signing paper works and all that, but I don’t want us to rekindle the thing by showing paper works again because the case has lingered for a very long time.”

Speaking further, he added “Kizz Daniel and Emperor Geezy have established positive vibe and moves as good friends”Recall that the court case lingered for close to a decade and has made the artist change his stage name from Kiss Daniel to Kizz Daniel.

