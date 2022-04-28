The Project Director of Kaaba Foundation, Alhaji Haroon Balogun said the group has provided no less than 1500 packs of iftar to Muslims during this month of Ramadan with an average of over 50 packs daily.

Alhaji Balogun said the programme tagged: Community Iftar programme, was launched in 2017 and has been running without seeking funding from external donors.

He said the intention was to ease the burden of iftar after the day’s fasting and deliver food to Muslims individuals in the rural community.

“We started this Community Iftar programme providing Iftar for Muslims in the rural area and we thank Allah it has been very successful.

We give glory to Allah because we have done this for Allah’s sake without taking a dime from anybody. Even during the Covid-19 period, it appeared difficult but we thank Allah we were able to overcome the hurdles all alone. We are not foreclosing the possibility of external assistance from any good spirited and well to do Muslims bearing in mind that Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Whoever relieves his Muslim brother of a hardship from the hardships of this world, Allah shall relieve him of a hardship from the hardships of the Day of Judgement. And whoever makes things easy for a person in difficulty, Allah will ease for him in this world and the Next. Allah is forever aiding a servant so long as he is in the aid of his Muslim brother.”

He noted that apart from feeding Muslims during Ramadan, the foundation as part of its programme was committed to building mosques across the country as well as assisting the orphans and widows in the society. “The mosque building is our major challenge now, we have already identified some uncompleted mosques for urgent intervention but we could not go ahead. We need good spirited individuals to be part of this mosque building project,” he said.