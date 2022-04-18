Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

…as governor set to declare intention to re-run

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Governance Advisory Council, GAC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, on Monday, approved and sealed a second term bid in office for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

By this approval, the coast is now clear for Sanwo-Olu to re-contest for governorship slot on the platform of APC in the 2023 gubernatorial poll in Lagos.

The GAC, the apex decision making body within the state ruling political class of APC, agreed and gave the approval for the second term at its meeting held Monday afternoon at State House, Marina.

There have been wide speculations among the political class, market leaders, as well as captains of industries in the state, especially members of the APC, on whether the incumbent governor, Sanwo-Olu, will get a second term.

This is ahead of APC governorship election primaries slated for May 27.

At press time, Sanwo-Olu was yet to pick his nomination form for the election, pending approval by the party chieftains.

According to a source, any moment from now, the governor will declare intention to contest for the governorship poll in 2023.

This also put to rest speculation that some individuals within the ruling party were scheming to succeed Sanwo-Olu, who was said to have been given just one term by GAC to complete Ambode’s Christian candidate’s eight-year term in the state.

Confirming the report, APC spokesman in the state, Seye Oladejo, said: “Yes it’s true. Well deserved.”

Recall that immediate past governor, Akinwumi Ambode’s second term bid was truncated by the party structure and GAC members over unresolved differences with interest groups within the party despite his achievements in office.

Meanwhile, the only contender to Sanwo-Olu till date is Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s governorship aspirant in the state, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called ‘Jandor’.

Jandor, who is yet to get endorsement, is the convener of a political pressure group, Lagos4Lagos, which recently dumped APC for PDP.