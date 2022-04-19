.

By Benjamin Njoku

Many Nollywood actresses are already in Owerri, including Joke Silva, Uche Jombo, Kate Henshaw, and Ini Edo.

Everywhere in Aboh, Mbaise, Imo State is currently wearing a festive mood as Nollywood stars, friends, kinsmen and women gather at actress Rita Dominic’s country home for her traditional marriage rites.

At her late father’s compound, which is of course the home of the traditional ruler of the community, HRH, Eze Marcellenus J.O Waturuocha, is besieged with people from all walks of life.

Rita and her hubby, Fidelis Anosike arrived at her family compound around 1 pm to kick start the traditional marriage. Meanwhile, the whole place was condoned by security operatives, including the army, police and local vigilante groups.

Vanguard learnt that the couple opted for a private traditional marriage, while they plan to hold a reception later in the day at the Landmark Event Centre, Owerri.

