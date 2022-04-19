By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA- THE President of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Worldwide, Deacon Peter Igbifa, has described as “baseless and provocative” the trend of dragging highly placed individuals and the clergy on social media by blogs, with a call to security agencies to tackle the ugly.

Igbifa, who was reacting against the backdrop of social media attacks and alleged threats to the life of the General Overseerof Christ MercyLand Deliverance Ministries, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyi by social media bloggs, in a statement said, such attacks are mischievous and bent on tarnishing the image of the revered clergyman.

He said the dragging of personalities on the social media was becoming unbecoming and fast turning to the new business of the day, adding that there should be severe sanctions and punishment for purveryors of false accusations

He said, “the recurrent social media attacks on an illustrious son of the Ijaw nation, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyi the General Overseer of MercyLand. Deliverance Ministries, is baseless, provocative and annoying, all those involved should desist from such wickedness as IYC shall no longer view it as a joke, particularly when there is an alleged threat to life of Prophet Jeremiah.

“I have taken a step further with an official petition to the Inspector General of Police and others trusting that they will do the necessary investigations and needfuls else we seek for self help around our brother and father figure.

“This is a great servant of God who has employed more than 2,500 persons including Ijaws, and someone will just wake up and target to pull him down? We won’t wait for that to succeed before we come to stand with him. They should desit from distracting Prophet Jeremiah as they didn’t call him, they should allow the God who called him into this ministry to handle him.”