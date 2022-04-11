IPPIS, funding may stall discussions as ASUU meets FG

Chris Ngige, Labour and Productivity Minister

By Adesina Wahab

As a meeting of the national leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, with the federal government delegation led by the Labour and Productivity Minister, Dr Chris Ngige is scheduled for late Monday in Abuja, the issue of Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System, IPPIS, and the release of N200 billion yearly to revitalise the university education may stall the meeting.

Findings by Vanguard showed that the claim in some government circles that the government is broke and cannot afford such an amount might not be acceptable to the union leaders.

However, it was gathered that the recent claim by the government that the University Transparency and Accountability Solution, UTAS, developed by ASUU to replace IPPIS failed integrity test and might not be acceptable to the union.

“As far as we are concerned, UTAS is a better alternative to IPPIS and it is going to save the country a lot of resources, but we know why some people in government are opposed to its deployment.

“The claim by some people that the government is broke and cannot afford to release money for the revitalisation of the university system is unacceptable to us.

“They should get their priorities right. They are wasting scarce resources on frivolities and they must block the leakages,” a source said.

Recall that the union has been on strike since February 14, this year, first for a month and then another two months which lapses on May 14 this year.

