By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Gusau

For allegedly aiding banditry in their respective emirates, Zamfara State government has sacked the Emir of Zurmi, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad, and Emir of Dansadau Sarkin Kudu, Alhaji Hussaini Umar.

The government also approved the immediate removal of the District Head of Birnin Tsaba in Zurmi Emirate, Alhaji Suleiman Danyabi.

Although details of development remained sketchy at press time, sources said the two emirs had been on suspension since 2021.

“It was alleged that they were aiding banditry in their respective domain. In March 2021, the people of Zurmi marched to the palace and vandalised the palace,” a source said.

