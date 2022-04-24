By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State workers, weekend, donated 30 motorcycles to the state security outfit, codenamed Amotekun, to boost their operations and curtail crimes across the state.

The workers, under the the Joint Negotiating Council JNC, said the gesture was to boost the morale of the personnel of the outfit.

Chairman of the JNC, Comrade Oluwaniyi Fabunmi, presented the motorcycles to the State Amotekun Commander, Chief Àdetunji Adeleye.

ALSO READ:

The motorcycles were received by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr Dare Aragbaiye, on behalf of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and handed over to the Amotekun Corps.

Fabunmi, was accompanied by Chairmen and Secretaries of trade unions in the state.

Aragbaiye described the gesture as unprecedented at the critical time, urging other corporate bodies and wealthy individuals to support funding of security in the state.

The State Head of Service, Pastor Adeniran, Adeyemo commended the labour under JNC for complementing the government’s investment on security adding that it would aid the efforts of the security outfit.

Also speaking, the Ondo State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and National President of the Nigeria Civil Service Union, NCSU, Comrade Sunday Adeleye-Oluwole explained that the gesture was aimed at boosting the morale of Amotekun officers to tackle criminalities especially in the rural areas.