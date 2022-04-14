Foremost Nigerian film powerhouse, Inkblot Productions’ new movie, The Blood Covenant is set for its cinema release on Friday, April 15th, 2022. Sunday night, The Blood Covenant was premiered to a select audience at the beautifully decorated grounds of the FilmHouse IMAX Cinema, Lekki

The exclusive event saw some of the biggest names in Nigerian entertainment and fashion grace the occasion which took over social media till Monday afternoon.

The Blood Covenant, a gripping tale of the evils of money rituals, greed, peer pressure, and corruption, revolves around the lives of three friends as they navigate society’s suffocating boots and the get-rich-quick syndrome. Tired of being looked down upon, they embark on a relentless quest for the high life, chasing easy money, fast cars, and fame; willing to do whatever it takes no matter what it costs them.

The drama features some of the biggest names in Nollywood including Tobi Bakre, Shawn Faqua, Uzor Arukwe, Ufuoma McDermott, Erica Nlewedim, Alexx Ekubo, Omowunmi Dada, Shalewa Ashafa, Gregory Ojefua, Chimezie Imo, and others. “The Blood Covenant” was directed by Fiyin Gambo, from a script written by Chiemaka Osagwu working with Inkblot co-Founder Chinaza Onuzo.

The premiere started with a red-carpet segment where guests enjoyed canapés, cocktails, photos and conversations. A major highlight of the red carpet was the money boot where faux Naira and USD notes were spread all over the floor with money guns to play with. This fixture was an ode to the money scenes in the film and it thrilled guests and stars of the movie to no end.

The movie screening segment began with opening remarks from Inkblot Co-founders Zulumoke Oyibo and Damola Ademola who welcomed everyone and appreciated the effort of the cast, crew, and partners.

The exclusive premiere had in attendance cast members of the movie; alongside celebrities and public figures such as Bovi Ugboma, Lala Akindoju, Denrele Edun, Femi Branch, Deyemi Okanlawon, Stan Nze, Lanre Olusola =, Funke Kuti, Prince Enwerem, Pere Egbi, Neo Akpofure, Simi Drey amongst others.

As the movie screened to the anticipating audience, there was no mistake that this was an instant hit. “This movie is our heightened reality, I was transfixed. My popcorn fell, I did not look at it” an excited Denrele Edun enthused after the screening. “This movie will give you a message that will hit you hard! The acting from everyone was stellar, the plot and storyline were very convincing. I feel that all young people especially the Gen Zs need to see this film”

The screening ended with a loud ovation as the cast and crew came on stage for the curtain call. The Director of the Film, Fiyin Gambo used the opportunity to express his profound gratitude to Inkblot Productions for entrusting him with the responsibility of delivering what is a landmark project in his career. While there’s been a lot of talk and awareness before now, the premiere marked the first time the movie will be aired to the public, taking a great stand against money rituals and greed in a tasteful and entertaining