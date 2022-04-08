.

— reassured of partnership with the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, for commercialization of exhibitions.

The Imo State contingent to the 2022 National Science, Technology and Innovation Expo held in Abuja defeated all other States in the contest to emerge winners in the State Awards Category.

The feat recorded by the State was achieved on account of the commitment of the Shared Prosperity administration of the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

While presenting the award to the Governor at the Exco Chambers of Government House, the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Prof. B. G. Nworgu, expressed gratitude to the Governor for his support and encouragement while the Expo lasted. He went on to assure the Governor of his Ministry’s determination to record higher feats in the future.

In his response, Governor Hope Uzodimma commended the team for making Imo State proud and used the opportunity to encourage other sons and daughters of the State to pursue excellence and by so doing contribute their quota to bringing glory and development to Imo State.

.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA