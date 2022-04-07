.

Residents commend Gov. Uzodimma on the quality of road construction

…Imo Govt to establish Local Content Management Agency; moves to curtail oil thievery

Imo State Government has approved for immediate construction, of 10 additional roads in the State majorly, rural roads. Some of which include; Nempi-Amafuo/Orsu road, Amandugba road, Umudim-Dikenafai road, Avu-Adapalm road, Ngor-Okpala/Echee road and others.

This disclosure was made by the Commissioner for Information, Hon. Declan Emelumba who spoke to pressmen after the Executive Council meeting today, Wednesday 6th April 2022 held at Government House, Owerri.

He also said that indigenes of communities along the ongoing Owerri/Orlu Road and Owerri/Okigwe sent solidarity messages to the Government and the Governor, expressing gratitude over the level of progress recorded on the roads with an emphasis on the quality of jobs being done, while also announcing that 10 additional roads had been recently completed and awaiting commissioning.

Hon. Emelumba also made it known that the Executive Council was delighted at the recent outing of the State at the last National Science and Technology Exposition contest where the State took the First position and the award was formally presented to the Governor by the Imo State Science and Technology Commissioner during the Exco meeting.

Also, the Executive Council has approved and empowered the State Ministry of Petroleum Resources to come up with a bill that will be sent to the State Assembly for the establishment of a Local Content Management Agency to monitor project-related activities across the oil and gas value chain and other related sectors as well as generate revenue while also tasking the Ministry on taking measures to bring oil bunkering to a halt in the State.

Vanguard News Nigeria