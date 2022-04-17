



PDP Presidential aspirant and Rivers governor Nyesom Wike has said that he would replicate Rivers’ socio-economic growth and infrastructural development at the centre, if elected President in 2023.

Wike said this on Saturday in Jos when he addressed delegates expected to decide the fate of

Peoples Democratic Party aspirants ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The governor said the monumental development he brought to Rivers was visible for everyone to see.

“The reason I am here is to let you know that I have offered myself to run for the office of the President of Nigeria on the platform of the PDP.

“I have remained in this party since 1998 and I have not gone anywhere. I know PDP more than anyone today.

“If I get the ticket, I will win the election for PDP.

“You know those who have capacity; see what I have done in Rivers. I will replicate that in Nigeria and do even more,” he said.

The governor told the delegates that if elected President of Nigeria, he would address the security challenges bedeviling the country.

He commended the Plateau PDP for winning Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency by-election held in February, describing the victory as a sign of what will happen in 2023.

“By God’s power, PDP will take over Government House, Jos, but we must make sacrifices and work as team to reclaim power,” he advised.

READ ALSO:

Plateau PDP chairman Chris Hassan commended Wike for the role he played in resolving the crises that rocked the state in the recent past.

Hassan said that Plateau delegates were ready and would support his ambitions and dream to transform Nigeria for the better.

“You were here few months ago with a message of reconciliation and you gave us your best.

“Today, you are here seeking the support of Plateau to lead Nigeria. I can assure you that what we give you as people of Plateau is endorsement,” he said.

Sen. Istifanus Gyang (Plateau North/PDP), lauded Wike for his achievements as Rivers governor.

“If leadership is about courage, you have shown it; and If leadership is about development, you have demonstrated it well,” he added.



Vanguard News Nigeria