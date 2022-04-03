…Says gov’s economic revolution will speak for him

…‘State not burning. Imo is in safe hands with Uzodimma’

By Yinka Ajayi

Imo State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Comrade Simon Ebegbulem, in this interview at the sideline of the APC National Convention, Eagle Square, Abuja, penultimate Saturday, highlights the sterling qualities of Governor Hope Uzodimma, and berates Hon Emeka Ihedioha and Mr Rochas Okorocha over alleged gang-up to stop Uzodinma’s re-election.

The much awaited APC National Convention has come and gone. How do you review the exercise?

I am particularly happy with the way leaders of the party handled the exercise. The preparations were super and you could see the proceedings conducted in a brotherly manner. Those who stepped down did so as a result of the love they have for the party and that is quite commendable.

The opposition PDP had predicted that the Convention was going to be the end of the APC, but they are disappointed today because it has made the party much stronger. You could see the efforts of all the leaders of the party, including my governor, His Excellency, Hope Uzodimma, who was the Chairman of the Technical Committee, to ensure that we have a smooth Convention. They worked day and night to make this possible and we are happy it ended well. And let me tell you one open secret, more disappointments await PDP.

You were the spokesman for the former National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who was removed due to the crisis that bedeviled the party then. How confident are you that the newly elected National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, will deliver?

The new National Chairman of our great party is one of the elders of the party. He is an experienced politician and that is the reason the entire leadership of the party, including President Muhammadu Buhari, endorsed him for the job. Leading a ruling party is never easy; it is never a walk in the park. But we believe that he has all it takes coupled with the dynamics and vibrancy of our party and its leaders, he will definitely succeed.

Observe more closely, he has the track record. This is somebody who was a member of the Constituent Assembly as far back as 1978 and he has continued to gather speed. And, therefore, the APC will be better for it especially as we head towards general elections in 2023. I believe that with the support he is receiving from stakeholders of the party, our main opposition party, the PDP, will continue to suffer defeat in the hands of the APC. I strongly doubt if PDP will ever wake up from their slumber because they have taught we Nigerians the lessons of our lives, some of the effects of which we are still reeling under till date.

Your governor, Hope Uzodimma, is one of the major players in the politics of the APC before and after the Convention; the opposition accused him of playing Abuja politics while his home is burning…

Point of correction, his home is not burning. Imo is in safe hands with Governor Uzodimma the challenges of insecurity notwithstanding. I am not one those that will down play the importance or sanctity of life. So, this issue of insecurity is of much concern to His Excellency and that is why the narratives have been changing. I am happy you said the opposition is alleging, not the masses of Imo.

His Excellency Governor Uzodimma is a leader of the party and, just like other good hearted individuals in the APC, he will always contribute his quota in ensuring that the APC becomes stronger and peaceful always. Due to the governor’s sincerity and hard work, our dear President and stakeholders of the party gave him several tasks to ensure a smooth Convention. And of course he handled the tasks with dexterity and along with others delivered and the result today is the emergence of a substantive National Chairman in the person of Senator Abdullahi Adamu and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC. That is the same way he is governing Imo.

Contributing his quota to the growth and progress of the APC, has never affected governance in Imo. The opposition will always cry foul where there is none because they are envious of the achievements of the governor. Imo today is a construction site due to his style of governance, which is anchored around the Shared Prosperity Government of 3R Mantra of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery. Governor Uzodimma’s prudent management of the lean resources of the state has stood him out as the best governor in the country. The statistics are there for you to confirm go.

The narratives in the state have changed drastically. In the last decade before the coming on board of Onwa Oyoko (Governor Uzodimma), Okorocha and Ihedioha and their co travelers held the sway and, of course, we are all aware that they added no value: Puppeteering, making bogus appointments to family and kindred. As for Ihedioha, we all know him as a four-star clannish jingoist who fixated himself with a section of the state to the detriment of Ndi Imo.

As at today, the narrative has changed. Imo people are walking shoulder high, while governance and administration have now become serious business and all and sundry is being carried along towards the uplift of our dear state. Notwithstanding the challenges of insecurity which every reasonable person will agree is not the making of this current administration. As a matter of fact, insecurity is a challenge for all of us in Imo, nay the entire country. Besides, in Imo, discreet investigation points to the fact that some of these insecurity challenges are inflicted on our people by those who think they will remain relevant.

The agenda is to take the shine off performance but they failed woefully. Meanwhile Governor Uzodimma has been working round the clock, dialoguing with various stakeholders, collaborating with established security apparatus and some of the results are becoming manifest. We can say boldly today that the storm is over, with promises of a better tomorrow security wise. The evil agenda of these mindless people and enemies of the state is to distract Governor Uzodimma from his focus on revamping the state. But they failed woefully.

Governor Uzodimma’s practical economic road map, road revolution, rural development, industrial harmony, better organization of our market structures, revamping of moribund industries are taking shape. And all of which have continued to attract external direct investments into the state while reducing unemployment through various initiatives including youth empowerment programmes and uplifting our women folk and caring for the aged.

The momentum has continued to gather steam and the state today is on the path of irreversible economic development, social harmony and grassroots transformation. Today, stories coming out of Imo are no longer about family oligarchs or kitchen chats, but serious issues, agendas that are now taking our people to a greater height. This is what Imo deserves and thank God we have Governor Uzodimma who has committed himself to ensuring that we remain the industrious and peace loving people that we are known for.

As we move toward 2023, it is being alleged that former Governors Okorocha and Ihedioha and Senator Ararume are ganging up to stop the APC and Governor Uzodimma’s re-election. What is your take on that?

Any gang up against Governor Uzodimma will be dead before conception. It will surely crash. These leaders you are talking about, I am not aware they are all in the same party. If actually it is true that they are ganging up as you alleged, that to me smacks of anti-party activity because I am not aware that Ihedioha is a member of our party unless he wants to defect and join the APC. Senator Ararume came to the Imo State stand during the National Convention at the Eagle Square Abuja and he exchanged pleasantries with the governor and other leaders seated.

Senator Okorocha was at the VIP stand. Like you said it is an allegation, so let it remain an allegation; when we get to the bridge we will cross it with vigour. However, no gang up by anyone can stop Governor Uzodimma. He is the people’s choice, he is God sent to Imo. Even before now, God used him to tear down the dynasty and hegemony that former Governor Okorocha wanted to make of the state. By now Imo would have been a laughing stock but God used Governor Uzodimma like in Biblical times to redeem Imo and saved us from the shame. Ihedioha and Okorocha, none of them is a match. Combined they are no match for the political mastery, dexterity or sagacity of Governor Uzodimma. The fact remains that Governor Uzodimma, in two years in office, his records are unassailable.

The people you alleged, when you combine them, cannot stop Governor Uzodimma and APC’s victory. What will give APC victory come 2023 is the economic revolution, rural transformation, urban regeneration, massive infrastructural development, youth empowerment programmes, gender equality template and much more industrial harmony like I mentioned before. Governor Uzodimma has attracted the much needed federal presence to the state more than any of his predecessors in recent times. So what are they talking about? I even doubt their political value because they have estranged themselves from the people.

They are running against the tide. They don’t have the interest of Ndi Imo, so they have failed. And Governor Uzodimma will come out victorious again and again because he has returned to the people all that belong to them and the people are appreciative of his efforts.