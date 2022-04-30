I want to midwife birth of new Cross River, Agara says as he declares for governorship

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

A Frontline Governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress APC, Chief Chris Agara had disclosed that he has the required dexterity of a technocrat and the leadership finesse to midwife the birth of a new Cross River state.

Chief Agara also stated that his his manifesto which was well documented was a written covenant with the food people of the state adding that he wants to be held accountable by the people when given the mandate.

The business mogul who declared to run for the office of governor ,weekend , at the Ikom Local Government Council Headquarters said that Cross River was a work in progress that requires proper private sector managerial and leadership finesse to move into destiny.

Chief Agara said :” When I got into this arena, I saw a people who are eager and hungry to have the best in service delivery from their son, neighbour, kinsman,brother from a different mother, friend,political associate and partner in development.

“I saw a large crowd of people who are willing and ready to be part of a fresh wave of burgeoning growth in our state.

In the past few months, I have reached out to scores of Cross Riverians as I ruminate over what I can contribute to take our state to a more glorious level.

“I got invigorated and fired up by the kind words and actions of most of the owners of this state-the common man, the farmers, the critical stakeholders, political leaders, the clergy and our traditional leaders.

“Cross River is work in progress and now requires the dexterity of a technocrat, the brain and mind of a successfully tested manager of human and financial resources.

“We need someone with the proper private sector managerial and leadership finesse, someone who will midwife the birth of the new Cross River, who will have the courage and selfless spirit to aggregate the contributions and achievements of previous and present governors of our state and come up with a template for a brand new Cross River Stat,” he said.

Speaking further , he asserted that governance was too serious a business to be left in the hands of career politicians alone while advocating for transparent quality service delivery to the common man.

“I have been an entrepreneur in the oil and gas sector and of late, in the agro business sector. In fact, someone put it to me that I was not a career politician and that I would not measure up with the political manoeuvring.

My answer was very simple-the business of governance and transparent service delivery to the common man is a very serious business that cannot be left to career politicians alone.

“As an entrepreneur, I have used my contact in Nigeria and outside to attract development programmes ,projects, I have partnered and supported our leaders in government at various levels , I did all these to improve the living conditions of our people.

“I have had a humble background, there were times in my life that I wasn’t sure of the next meal , there were times I was not sure of where I would lay my head at night .So I understand the plight of the people.

“I would not steal or engage in any act that would tarnish of my family , but I can assure that with me on the driving seat our dear state will get to that eldorado that we have been praying for .

“I am a friend of the unknown poor , an unrepentant apostle of development of Cross River , I do hereby present myself to you for consideration as your governor , from 2023,” he said

He also presented a 5- point development and reconstruction agenda that will guide his activities.

According to him:” Once I have your approval to get into office as your next governor , my focus will be in these areas : Agriculture , tourism, social engineering, Security,peace&Unity , and lastly research & development.

“Indeed to give real service, you must add something which cannot be bought or measured with money and that is sincerity and integrity that I bring to the table.

“Our dear state is heavily endowed with tremendous resources that can be life changing. I have come to the come to the scene to harvest these natural endowments and turn them into wealth machines for the good of all our people, there can’t be a better time to be a CrossRiverian,” Agara stated.

On his part , the Deputy Chairman of the APC in Cross River, Prince Eka Williams assured aspirants that there would be a level playing field for everyone to contest.

He also enjoined various supporters and groups to avoid destroying posters and banners of opponents as the party believes in the peace and unity of all party men and the state at large.