By Sylvester Kwentua

While others were debating on how morally right or wrong it was for Yul Edochie to marry a second wife, trending Instagram influencer Amanda Chisom has made her intentions known.

The famous blogger simply told Yul that she was ready to be his third wife, if asked.

“I don’t know if he needs a third wife because his vice na agbakam us and if the son will look this fine, I am in’, she wrote.

Amanda also informed whoever cared to listen that she believes polygamy is not a sin, and would support it , even if most women wouldn’t.