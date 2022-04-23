…Say, we are harassed, forced to join cult groups

By Evelyn Usman

Entering popular markets in Lagos, a customer is usually accosted by young men who struggle to get his attention by volunteering to take him to a store where he can get goods at cheaper rates.

These young men earn a living through this means, as they would always go back to the shop owners to collect he excess or commission on the goods bought by the customers they were able to bring.

However, behind this hustle is an untold story of what these young men go through in the hands of cultists who also act as bullies in markets across the state.

Activities of these bullies came to the fore, following the arrest of three suspected cultists who were arrested at Ladipo Auto Spare Parts market in Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The suspects : Godday Omoyibo, Ebuka Igwe and Destiny Nwaga, who confessed to belonging to Arobaga confraternity, disclosed that cart pushers and hustlers in the market were forced to join cult groups. They said anyone who did not join was deprived of so many things, including the money they worked for on the day.

Confession

Omoyibo, who hails from Delta state, disclosed that he was initiated into Arobaga in Delta state and that being a member helped him find his footing when he got to Ladipo market.

He said, “I am a hustler. I was arrested at Ladipo market. I am a member of Arobaga. We had an issue with another confraternity, Aiye. We didn’t know that policemen were in the market. Our number 1 Odogwu, owns the gun that was found on me. He called us to inform us that fight was on, that we should all come out and assemble at a place so that our opponent will not get us. By then, Aiye members who are also hustlers like us and traders, were looking for us. Unfortunately I was arrested while going to where my members assembled. Cultism in the market is not new. It helps one get a footing in the market, I am a witness “.

The harassment

On his part, Ebuka Igwe said “two of them, (pointing to his colleagues ) live with me at Ijegun. I am also a member of Arobaga. But I was not at the market when they were arrested. Police brought Omoyibo to the house and arrested me.

“I joined Arobaga last year out of pressure. If you don’t belong to any cult group in the market, you will be short changed and oppressed. For instance, if we hustle in a group and customers pay us, anyone who does not belong to any cult group would not be given a dime. But if you belong, you will be given what is due to you. I was harassed, oppressed and intimidated when I was a nobody. Several times, I was left with nothing, even after working for the whole day. A friend then told me that the only solution was to join a cult group and he introduced me to Arobaga.

“They took me to a place in the market, asked me to lie down and gave me the beating of my life. After that, they said I should go and that I had been initiated. Gradually I began to know other members of the same confraternity. And since then, the harassment and intimidation stopped”.

The third suspect, Destiny Nwaga, 27, who is an apprentice and a hustler at the market, said he was initiated into Arobaga in the East and was asked to locate Ladipo market on arriving Lagos, where he said Arobaga members dominated.

He said, “I had planned not to continue with cult activities when I arrived Lagos. But the cheating and oppression in Ladipo market by cult members compelled me to identify my members. It was not difficult to identify them. Identification is done through hand shake.

“Cheating is one of the reasons for cult clashes in the market. If a member of a confraternity attempts to cheat another from a rival group, it will result in a fight”.