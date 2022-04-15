BY DAMILOLA OGUNSAKIN

Easter celebration is one of the celebrations Christians look forward to; and Children because of the holidays. According to Christian doctrine, Easter marks the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and his ascension into heaven. Just like Christmas traditions across the world, there are some known Easter traditions among Nigerians.

No meat and fish on Good Friday

If you are a meat lover, snails might be the protein on your food on Good Friday because many Christian families in Nigeria, especially Catholics, avoid eating meat on this day.

According to Christian doctrine, Jesus sacrificed his own flesh on Good Friday.

Most Catholics avoid fish on this day because Jesus performed a miracle by feeding 5,000 people with only two fish and five loaves of bread, so not eating fish is a way of identifying themselves during periods of oppression.

Delicacies

Just like Christmas, many families prepare special delicacies this period to mark Easter. My close friend believes eating well during Easter is another way of showing God your love.

Some catholic families, especially Lagosians, eat Frejon during Easter.

Frejon is paste-like/pudding, often served with fish stew and ‘Garri Ijebu’. It is prepared with coconut milk and bean soup. Jollof rice, fried rice and different proteins sources are also common in homes during this celebration.

Movies

Want to watch movies about Christ? Easter is a perfect time to watch them.

As television stations, including children channels, dedicate Easter period to movies about the death, resurrection and ascension of Jesus Christ into heaven.

Family Outing

This is also a time for families to travel from far and wide, visit cinemas and enjoy picnics.

They also take time to visit amusement parks and malls. While most families wait till Christmas to take time off, some also travel at Easter to spend time with their family members.

Concert

Holidays are the best period for entertainers to organize events, especially musicians because it’s a period of joy and celebration.

For the entertainers, it’s a period to cash out.