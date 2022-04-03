Beloved, as we prepare to celebrate the blessing which God has sworn to give us, it is important we draw our attention to the significance of the occasion, our expectations, and then what our preparation should be.



When God saw the woes that mankind was subjected to because of the sin of Adam, He sent His only Son Jesus Christ to redeem us from the impending doom and grant us not only life but an abundance of life that is enduring which was lost in Adam. So, the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ gave humanity access to all heavenly blessings which include mercy, grace, salvation, Holy Ghost baptism, healing, freedom, peace, joy unspeakable, dominion and above all glorious immortality.



However, very unfortunately many Children of God lack the knowledge of what the grace of God has brought to mankind thus they are suffering and dying in ignorant. And that is why hopelessness has pervaded the life of many Christians. Many have cut off themselves from the provisions availed by His coming and thus are suffering. But God is not unmindful of their plight, thus His avowed decision to positively through an oath change their situation by blessing them.



So comes this weekend, heaven and earth will meet together for the good of this country and its citizens. Those who thought they could no longer experience the blessing of God will suddenly realize that with God all things are possible. Those who are financially barren will see the miracle of God in multiplication and glorify God, while those lacking in material wealth shall not have enough rooms to keep the blessing of God that will be rained upon them through the visitation of God in this program.



Many who thought they have lost hope of getting married, bearing Children of their own, gaining promotion and getting healed will taste the blessing of God in those areas. So, no matter how your ugly situation may look like or be perceived by you, the assurance we are giving is that with God there is hope. All our aspirations are embedded in Him who is our sufficiency and from whom all things are possible.



God has seen our state of despondency and has decided to come to revive His love for mankind by showering us with blessing in a special program titled, ‘GOD HAS SWORN TO BLESS YOU’



So, any area of your life you are experiencing absent of the presence of God and hoping that God will intervene I want to assure you that by the reason of this program and from today, He will not disappoint you. His blessing will meet you at the point of your need. As you come to Him, if you are sick, He will heal you. If poverty is your problem He will assuredly prosper you. If it’s barrenness, rejoice for your time of visitation has come. I don’t know what your need is but I have assurance that comes this Holy Ghost inspired program, the God I serve shall meet all your needs in Jesus name.



Gen. 21: 5-6 says, “And Abraham was an hundred years old, when his son Isaac was born unto him. 6 And Sarah said, God hath made me to laugh, so that all that hear will laugh with me”



In the days of the Bible, God visited Sarah as He promised and she conceived even at an age when it was practically impossible to have conception and Isaac was born. The same kind of visit was paid to Elizabeth Zachariah’s wife who also conceived at an old age when God visited her as He promised and John the Baptist was born. Whenever God made a promise, He will bring it to pass.



God has made a promise with an oath to bless you and I am assuring you that there shall be overflowing of blessing in Jesus name. Even today as you read this message and prepare to attend this program, God will begin with you. The program was inspired by him to bless you, so look up to Him by the instance of this program and be blessed. Are you lacking in any area of your life, come to Jesus He is the custodian of blessing. Wherever Jesus arrives all things become possible, the blind will see, the deaf will hear, the cripple will walk etc.



2Cor. 3; 17 says, “Now the Lord is that Spirit: and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty”



Christ is that quickening and life-giving Spirit who takes away the veil from off our hearts. And where that Spirit, that all-glorious and all-powerful Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty- freedom from the yoke of poverty, lack of promotion, demonic possession, sickness and freedom from reproach, sin, and bareness. Thus the Spirit of the Lord is a deliverer, and supplier of all good things. Today He will arrive in your situation and if you believe it, you shall experience the goodness of God.



It does not matter how long your problem has been or who is behind it, what is sure is that God has sworn to bless you and nothing can stop it. He has the Power to give Children, job, promotion, heal the sick, make the lame walk, the blind to see, deaf and dumb to speak and hear, and above all provide blessing for all victims of failures.



Psalms 62: 11 says, “God hath spoken once; twice have I heard this; that power belongeth unto God” God is so immutable that He needs not speak twice. He speaks once and it is done; He commands, and it stands fast. He is the source of all things, and in Him they abide. So, don’t give up hope for your blessing is on the way, for the oath God has taken to bless you is at the door, no matter what your situation is God will bless you.



If you have not tested the goodness of God and want to experience the blessing of the season, I want to let you know that another opportunity is avail to you for our God the ever merciful is visiting us again comes this weekend.



Our father in heaven wants to use the occasion of the visit to season His mercy with blessing of the season that maketh rich and added no sorrow. Thus, God will place us above the challenges that have been troubling us all these years, for after this visitation we will see them no more. I don’t know what is troubling you, but whatever that may be, God’s blessing for this season which will be showered upon us this weekend shall override it and your life will never be the same again.



What you are passing through now may have given rise to the thought that you have been doomed to sorrow forever. You may have tried in vain to meet your expectation for the year, and may be thinking there is no more hope for you. But I am assuring you to the contrary because God has set out a special program with the theme, ‘GOD HAS SWORN TO BLESS YOU’ to bring you out from your despondency into His glorious riches where you will experience joy unspeakable. Believe you me, there shall be rain of blessing that will bring complete joy to the participants and all traces of disappointment, grief and mourning that has dominated your mind this period will become a story of the past.



Indeed, it will surely happen because there will be a divine visitation and God will speak to your situation and there shall be transformation and your fear and hopeless situation shall be turned to joy. God may have allowed you all the while to experience fear and hopelessness in order that you may know the importance and sweetness of His blessing and crave for it, and after you are blessed you can appreciate it.

This weekend is God’s time when He will shower you with the blessing of the season which He has sworn to give.



Acts 7:17 says, “But when the time of the promise drew nigh, which God had sworn to Abraham, the people grew and multiplied in Egypt”



God never delays in fulfilling His promise. Comes this weekend He will surely bless and your life will never be the same, for His faithfulness is forever.