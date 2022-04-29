Grammy award-winning superstar, Burna Boy is still soaring higher.

The Afro-fusion pioneer has officially become, not just the first Nigerian music star to headline at the Madison Square Garden, MSG, New York, but also, the first to sell it out his wildly anticipated “One Night In Space” show at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden yesterday on YouTube.

Burna Boy had a historic night at the Madison Square Garden as he performed to a cheering crowd at the venue and fans have taken to social media to share their reactions.

The legendary singer created magic on stage with the support of special guests such as Busta Rhymes and Youssou N’Dour.

Fans have been so excited about the concert as the hashtag #BurnaLiveAtMSG dominated the Twitter trend up till Friday morning.

Here are a few reactions from music lovers about the historic event:

Again. Burna may have colleagues but he doesn’t have mates. ODOGWU is not your mate #BurnaMSG #AfricaToTheWorld

— Jola (@Jollz) April 29, 2022

Every single person at this concert is still owing Burna money o. Whatever you paid is not enough. We that are watching online too are owing him money. African giant no be by mouth. Monster artist. Monster performer. CLEAR CLEAR! AH! #BurnaAtMadison #BurnaMSG

— K10shaw (@officiallyk10) April 29, 2022

I fully understand why comparisons irritate Burna’s guts now. That performance was positively cleansing.

The set arrangement. The sound. The presentation. The quality. #BurnaMSG

— 10X Tech Bro (@OdunEweniyi) April 29, 2022

See USA crowd screaming to Amora wa!!!! HOW DARE YOU SAY MY MAN BLEW IN 2018??!!! HOW DARE YOU???! #Burnaboy #BurnaMSG

— temi to your screen 🛸 (@temtoyourscreen) April 29, 2022

You can’t watch all these and still think Burna was lying when he said he’s the highest paid performer in Africa. This is what a real concert looks like, not by being your own hypeman in your own show. #BurnaMSG #Odogwu pic.twitter.com/3Mu7KRNMA4

— Hey there! (@laysmt_001) April 29, 2022

it’s no longer coincidence atall that burna boy is the greatest live performer to ever walk the earth. it’s so obvious!#BurnaMSG #OneNightInSpace #BurnaAtMadison

READ ALSO: More accolades as Burna Boy becomes first Nigerian singer to headline MSG

— benny 🛸 (@ShoffiQuizZ) April 29, 2022

“My Life Is Good” 😁

Thank You New York for a wonderful sold out show at the Madison Square Garden

How was the Burna Boy experience for you? #OneNightInSpace #BurnaAtMadison #BURNABOY𓃵#BurnaMSG pic.twitter.com/wm1SoLXNjD

— Burna Boy Voice (@BurnaBoyVoice) April 29, 2022

If we make Burna the standard for music credibility, no artiste, I repeat, no single artiste in Nigeria will score 40%, what a Performemace, oh! what a Performer, unarguably the most complete artiste from Africa. 💙♥💚💛#Burnaboy #BurnaAtMadison #BurnaMSG pic.twitter.com/dwpDmUPo5K

— Revolutionary 🦍🦍 (@RevoGorilla) April 29, 2022

it’s not a coincidence that burna boy was called by MSG to be the first ever african musician to headline & to also sell out the 20,789 capacity, world’s most famous arena!

he deserves every good thing that comes his way, he has worked his way to the top organically. #BurnaMSG

— benny 🛸 (@ShoffiQuizZ) April 29, 2022

Madison Square Garden could be one of BURNA most emotional performance. Dude pour his hearts out. #BurnaAtMadison #Burnaboy #BurnaMSG #OneNightInSpace

— Sam kos tic (@Samcostic) April 29, 2022

