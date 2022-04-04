There was confusion between Friday and Sunday in Ayobo Housing Scheme Extension, Oshin area of Ayobo-Ipaja in Lagos State, as some gunmen invaded the area, allegedly kidnapped three persons and killed two others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some yet-to-be-identified gunmen on Friday allegedly kidnapped two married women before a repeat of the same incident, yesterday, in the area.

The Financial Secretary of the Landlords’ Association in the area, Mr James Ojuade, told NAN, yesterday, that the gunmen, who allegedly killed two men and kidnapped two sisters on Friday, allegedly kidnapped another man yesterday.

He said the gunmen came through the boundary between Lagos and Ogun states and escaped with their victims inside a boat.

“About 6.00 p.m. on Friday, four men, who were armed with guns, broke into the residence of one Mr Rashidi Salami, beat his wife mercillessly and took away his two married daughters who came to visit them.

“Two neighbours, who intercepted and wanted to prevent them from escaping with the women were shot dead, before they escaped with their victims.

“The deceased, Messrs Nurudeen Olanrenwaju and Idris Olowolayemo were buried yesterday according to Muslim rites,” Ojuade said.

Ojuade added that the gunmen came again on Sunday at 1.00 p.m. to the building next to where they allegedly kidnapped the two women on Friday and kidnapped one Mr Kehinde, whom he said had just returned from church.

He said: “Immediately Kehinde parked his car, the gunmen jumped into his compound and started shooting into his building.

“They captured him and escaped again to Ogun through a canoe.”

He called on the state government to come to their aid and provide security for the area.

He said: “We want the government to erect police post in Oshin to reduce criminality in the area. We want the police to help us rescue the three people who had been kidnapped.”

Another resident, who only identified himself as Kunle told NAN that many residents had abandoned their houses in the area due to the incessant kidnappings.

“The community is now deserted as many residents had packed out of their houses for fear of the unknown”.

