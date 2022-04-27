By Juliet Umeh

An Abuja-based Islamic school, Great Height Academy, has partnered Information and Communication Technology Company, New Horizons to deploy Smart Home Automation devices and Security Alarm System in the school.

The motive behind the project was to control all gadgets connected to a power source at home or office using the mobile phone as a power control.

The Wi-Fi version can be controlled anywhere in the world provided there is internet connectivity, while the Bluetooth version can only be controlled within the range of a 100-meter.

The advantage of the device is to help staff and students who forgot to turn on/off their gadgets, when they left home/office, to still turn them on/off remotely.

The Director of Great Height Academy, Hajia Rabi Namtari informed that given the high level of insecurity in Nigeria as at date, the girl-students designed a device to secure the principal’s office and alert her in the instance of a security breech or unpermitted access by triggering the alarm system and notifying her via text message or call regardless of her current location.

The General Manager of New Horizons Systems Solutions, Northern region, Mr. Dave Abolagba enjoined parents to keep supporting their wards to bridge the gap in technology between Nigeria and other advanced countries.

He said: “At the beginning of the academic session, New Horizons introduced some trending courses to the institution amongst which were 3D Technology, Robotics, Automation, among others.

“Some students in SS2 and SS3 were selected and saddled with the responsibilities to identify a gap/need and use the trending IT technologies to solve the problem. The students identified and came up with two projects (1) Smart Home Automation (WIFI and Bluetooth connectivity) and (2) Security Alarm System with call and SMS feature.

“It is worth noting that all the components used for these projects were modelled and printed by the students in the school’s new Robotics and Virtual Reality Lab and the Apps used were also developed by them.

“This means that the students have, over the years been exposed to a myriad of ICT skills (coding/programming, 3D modelling and Printing, App development) which has helped in improving their problem-solving capacity and ability to work in teams.

Namtari applauded the girls for making the school proud and appreciated New Horizons for its unparalleled support since the partnership was birthed several years ago.

Recall that Great Height Academy launched a State-of-the-Arts Robotics and Virtual Reality Laboratory in the year 2021 with New Horizons giving technical support.

The PTA Chairman of the Academy, Alhaji Rabiu Umar Muhammad said women are coming up and matching the men shoulder to shoulder in technology, engineering, sciences while appreciating New Horizons for its technical support for the school.