By Elizabeth Osayande

Honourable Olusegun Idowu, has called on Lagos state government to build coding facilities in all the local government areas, a move he said would address high rate of unemployment in the state and nation at large.

Hon. Idowu disclosed this recently at the presentation of laptops and phones to winners of the Olusegun Idowu Class.

” About 457 children wrote the examination, only 120 were accommodated for the programme. The coding classes were divided into groups of : six years to 10 years old ; and 11 to 15 years old.

” Yes, we are actually bridging the gap for the government. I am therefore urging the government to have a coding facility in every local government of Lagos state to address high rate of unemployment. ” He said.

Meanwhile, a 10 year old Basic five pupils, of Police Children School, Obalende alongside Olivia Foster emerged winners in the age bracket of six to 10 years old classes, while 15 years old SS1 student of Kings College, Sulieman Abduheabbar emerged winner at the 11-16 class category.

Speaking on the essence of the two weeks coding class, Hon. Idowu reiterated that ,exposing children of th less privilege to coding will give them opportunity to become better future leaders.

His words:” Today, we concluded a two week programme tagged “Olusegun Coding Class,” to give opportunity to children mostly of the less privilege that cannot afford to go to school where coding and technology is being taught well.

” Being a politician that seek solutions to the challenges of the people, I took it upon myself that rather than doing the conventional school where they are taught in summer classes, they should learn with fun.

“We know that the future is Tech. With this coding the children have learned how to develop Apps. They know the interface between software and the hardware. They have been taught coding language and what it takes to send instructions to the computer.

“Another reason is that before now, the mainstay of wealth has always been natural resources, and oil. Today, out of the 10 richest people in the world, eight are from the tech space, and the rest into fashion and the rest. So, if the future now is tech, why don’t we provide the skills to the children.

“The third reason is to address high unemployment rate. Now, you have organisations that need the skills of

techsavvy persons, and these people are not there. So, we decided to teach these youngsters coding before they reach the age of being employed.

“Giving these children laptops and phones will enable them practice what they learn.” The Politicians said.

Meanwhile, the Director, Foster Schools, Obalende who partnered with Hon. Idowu to provide accomodation, eds and feeding for the 120 students that participated in the coding class explained that collaboration with the ace politician was a way to give back to the community.

According to Mr. Foster: ” For us , politics at this level should see children as oom my paramount importance. Seeing that the future is tech, provision should be made to expose our children early to technology. For us collaborating with Hon. Idowu is our own way of giving back to our immediate community.

“Therefore, for two weeks the class was held, we provided power, feeding and accommodation among other logistics. And we also plan to give scholarship to child here today to study upto the level he or she desired. ” Director, Foster Schools noted.