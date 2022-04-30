Gospel artistes tasked on sacrifice, as TWC Records unveils 4 singers

TWC Records A&R / Media Manager; Amachree Ikijana (2nd right), with the newly signed artistes.

TWC Records has unveiled four new artistes, Minister Raqell, The Pillaz, Sustain Music and Minister Pat Joe, signed under her record label’s management

Speaking during a press conference at the company’s office in Lagos, the Label’s A&R/Media Manager, Amachree Ikijana, who represented the president of the organisation, Mr Sly Etuk, explained why the company decided to sign artistes under her management

He explained that TWC was responsible for the production and marketing artistes signed under its records label, while the company is not directly involved in sponsoring the projects of those under its records label management but are given the platform of the company to excel.

He noted that this gesture by the label is a testament to the fact that the label is growing and doing well, and as result of the growth, many independent artistes seek to work with the Label in one capacity or the other.

It is only good that the label extends her hand of fellowship to these young artistes and use her platform and years of experience to make them seen, heard and known through their music.

Amachree also explained that before a label decides to sign an artiste, one of the key things to look out for is originality in their sound and commitment shown in their work and journey.

He acknowledged that every single artiste unveiled had uniqueness of sound and had put in so much work into their craft, citing example with The Pillaz, who had been together for 23 years doing music consistently.

He advised Nigerian Christian musicians not to sacrifice professionalism, innovations and collaboration on the altar of spirituality, saying most musicians become irrelevant because they remain static and refuse to seek knowledge.

“It is sure going to be a big year for TWC Records with these new additions to the family and we commend the entire TWC Records team and look forward to seeing what God will do with these artistes.”

Vanguard News