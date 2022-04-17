A renowned medical doctor and philanthropist, Dr. Godwin Maduka has felicitated with Nigerians, particularly the Christian community at the 2022 Easter celebration which marks the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ, saying it affords the country opportunity for sober reflection on the journey of nationhood so far.

He urges citizens to shun embers of divisiveness but work towards strengthening the bond of the country’s unity, love and harmonious co-existence as a sure way foster national development.

The former governorship candidate in Anambra gave this advise on Saturday in a felicitations message he personally endorsed and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

He called on citizens to take a cue from the examplary life of Christ in sacrifice, resilience and love.

Dr. Maduka also called on well-meaning citizens to use the opportunity of the festive period to touch the lives of their communities, neighbours and the underprivileged and give them reasons to smile.

He said Nigerians are passing through economic hard times which requires the elite to exhibit empathy to the weak in the society to make life more meaningful for them.

Dr. Maduka charged citizens to shun inflammatory utterances that would further threaten the nation’s peace especially as the 2023 general elections approach, appealing that patriotism should be the watchword at all times.