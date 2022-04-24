By Lazarus Muoka

Luke 17:26-30 “And as it was in the days of Noe, so shall it be also in the days of the Son of man. They did eat, they drank, they married wives, they were given in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark, and the flood came, and destroyed them all. Likewise also as it was in the days of Lot; they did eat, they drank, they bought, they sold, they planted, they builded; But the same day that Lot went out of Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven, and destroyed them all. Even thus shall it be in the day when the Son of man is revealed.

Brethren, we must recall that before the destruction of the old world, God sent warning to that generation to repent from wickedness and turn a new leaf. But instead of giving heed to the warning, they with exception of Noah and family continued to engage in evil with impunity until the flood came and drown all except Noah and family. Warning before unleashing punishment has being an age-long principle. God never cease to warn mankind of the effect of their wickedness if they fail to repent. Same warning to repent given to Noah’s generation, was also given to King Pharaoh, King Nebuchadnezzar who was subjected to eat grass, the people of Sodom, and by extension all mankind.





If anyone ignores the warning and refuses to repent now that we are under grace he/she will have himself to blame. This is because after the rapture anybody that remains here shall face the wrath of God in the hand of anti-Christ and thereafter will be cast into hell fire but I pray it shall never be your portion. And if it will be difficult to survive and be saved in time of grace, is it when the grace is gone that you will be saved when you will not be able to buy, sell or move around except on the order of the anti-christ. We must not ignore the warning of God.

When God determined to deliver His people from the captivity of the Egyptians, He sent warning to Pharaoh of the impending plagues that will befall Egyptians if he refuses to let His people go. But Pharaoh feigned ignorant of the existence of His Creator yet such crass ignorance didn’t vacate the plagues nor stop the deliverance of the Israelites.

So, those who are feigning ignorance of the existence of God shall one day know that there is God. Of course they will not live in this world forever, one day they will drop their body and their souls shall go to suffer forever. When God sent sign as a warning to Pharaoh and the Egyptians, they ignored the warning and thus suffered the consequences. In their case God started with one sign just as it is today, Corona-virus is a sign which now has being followed by economic woes which are culminating into unprecedented violent crime that is about engulfing the world. Let no one claim ignorant of these signs.

Exodus 7:9-13 says, “When Pharaoh shall speak unto you, saying, Shew a miracle for you: then thou shalt say unto Aaron, Take thy rod, and cast it before Pharaoh, and it shall become a serpent. And Moses and Aaron went in unto Pharaoh, and they did so as the LORD had commanded: and Aaron cast down his rod before Pharaoh, and before his servants, and it became a serpent. Then Pharaoh also called the wise men and the sorcerers: now the magicians of Egypt, they also did in like manner with their enchantments. For they cast down every man his rod, and they became serpents: but Aaron’s rod swallowed up their rods. 13 And he hardened Pharaoh’s heart, that he hearkened not unto them; as the LORD had said.”

Pharaoh could not discern the sign when the serpent-rod of Moses swallowed all the serpent-rods of the magicians. That dramatic defeat of the Egyptian magicians’ was enough to humble Pharaoh and causes him to obey the God of Moses but he ignored the sign. His refusal to heed to the demand of Moses did not stop God from delivering His people from bondage. Whatever God determined, that shall be done regardless of any person’s position and any attempt to oppose His determination is always meted with punishment.

Exodus 10:7 says, “And Pharaoh’s servants said unto him, How long shall this man be a snare unto us? let the men go, that they may serve the LORD their God: knowest thou not yet that Egypt is destroyed?”

Brethren, my prayer is that none of the readers of this message will follow the footstep of Pharaoh who was possessed by the spirit of obstinacy. I implore you to do something now before it is too late, reconcile with God and amend your ways. The only way to escape the impending wrath is by true repentance and the acceptance of Jesus Christ as the only Saviour. All who love their soul should make haste to return to God and give their life to Jesus Christ before the trumpet.

Nahum 1:2-6 says, “God is jealous, and the LORD revengeth; the LORD revengeth, and is furious; the LORD will take vengeance on his adversaries, and he reserveth wrath for his enemies. The LORD is slow to anger, and great in power, and will not at all acquit the wicked: the LORD hath his way in the whirlwind and in the storm, and the clouds are the dust of his feet. He rebuketh the sea, and maketh it dry, and drieth up all the rivers: Bashan languisheth, and Carmel, and the flower of Lebanon languisheth. The mountains quake at him, and the hills melt, and the earth is burned at his presence, yea, the world, and all that dwell therein. Who can stand before his indignation? And who can abide in the fierceness of his anger? His fury is poured out like fire, and the rocks are thrown down by him.”

The ongoing prevailing wickedness vis-à-vis shedding of blood across the nations is an indication that God is not happy with mankind. He has allowed such situation to exist so that we might consider repenting and giving our lives to Christ. All the people that are refusing to repent but looking for solution to the quagmire situation are wasting their time. It doesn’t matter whether they are black or white, rich, or poor as long as they refused to repent they are wasting their time.

The Lord is coming to judge the world because of homosexuality, lesbianism, killing, deceit, abortion, fornication, murder, etc. And except you repent God will visit you with His wrath and bring judgment upon you. The coming of our Lord Jesus Christ is very near, that day of sorrows, day of thick cloud, mourning and gnashing of teeth is coming, I plead that you repent now before it is too late as that is the only solution to escape the wrath to come.

John 3:16 say, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

When you accept Jesus Christ, you have accepted the righteousness of God, your sins shall be washed away. Jesus Christ is the greatest gift by which God evidenced and demonstrated the greatness of His love to a lost world that whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have eternal life. It is by the love of God that this message is coming to you, so I wish you take advantage of this wonderful grace and escape the wrath of God. If you live in sins, you are not a child of God, for a Christian is not a sinner and a sinner is not a Christian. The Scripture says that He that has called you is holy thus you should be holy in all manner of conversation.

Romans 13:11-14 says, “And that, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep: for now is our salvation nearer than when we believed.The night is far spent, the day is at hand: let us therefore cast off the works of darkness, and let us put on the armour of light. Let us walk honestly, as in the day; not in rioting and drunkenness, not in chambering and wantonness, not in strife and envying. But put ye on the Lord Jesus Christ, and make not provision for the flesh, to fulfil the lusts thereof.”

Beloved, given the fact that God is angry with this generation as a result of their sins and has delayed our destruction hitherto because of His longsuffering and mercy, it behooves on us to acknowledge this godly benevolence and repent from our sin. It is high time that we should labour to improve every opportunity to secure the favour of God and everlasting joy. The time of ignorance is gone and the day of eternity is at hand. Let’s therefore abandon all manner of wickedness which we practice in a state of ignorant and folly and allow ourselves be filled with the Spirit of God. May God open our ears to understand the warning so that we can awake to embrace the righteousness of God.