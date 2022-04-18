.

By Bashir Bello, Kano

Gale of resignation in Kano State as Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s Chief of Staff, Ali Makoda and four other Commissioners on Monday resigned their political appointments.

It was gathered that the State’s Deputy Governor, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna who doubles as the Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources has also tendered his resignation as Commissioner.

Other Commissioners include Dr Ibrahim Tsanyawa (Health), Mahmoud Muhammad Santsi (Housing and Transport) and Kabiru Ado Lakwaya (Youths and Sports Development).

Also Read:

2023: Ganduje’s Commissioner resigns

Recall that Ganduje had in the wake of Sunday issued a 24-hours ultimatum to political appointees in the state seeking to vie for elective positions to tender their resignation on or before Monday.

The order was in compliance with section 84 (12) of the newly amended Electoral Act.

Recall that six other Commissioners and two Senior Special Assistants to the Governor had on Sunday tendered their resignations to that effect.

Vanguard News Nigeria